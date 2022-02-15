'Fascinating to See Alia Transform Herself in Gangubai Kathiawadi': Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has spoken about how Alia Bhatt prepared for her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The period drama has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It follows the life of Gangubai, a matriarch of a brothel in Kamathipura in the 1960s.

In an interview with Variety Sanjay said, "The women who are weak and lost in this big, bad world - Gangubai fought for them. It’s about empowering all these women and saying whatever you are, accept what you are. And I like that thought a lot where she says: ‘If you’re a teacher or you’re a professor or you’re a doctor or engineer, then I’m a prostitute. And accept me the way I am, accept my profession, because this profession is not going anywhere. We are the fringe of society but we want to be accepted in society, because society will not be able to function without prostitution'. That belief in herself and that fight for dignity is what fascinated me.”