'Fascinating to See Alia Transform Herself in Gangubai Kathiawadi': Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali speaks about a dialogue from the film that has stayed with him.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has spoken about how Alia Bhatt prepared for her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The period drama has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It follows the life of Gangubai, a matriarch of a brothel in Kamathipura in the 1960s.
In an interview with Variety Sanjay said, "The women who are weak and lost in this big, bad world - Gangubai fought for them. It’s about empowering all these women and saying whatever you are, accept what you are. And I like that thought a lot where she says: ‘If you’re a teacher or you’re a professor or you’re a doctor or engineer, then I’m a prostitute. And accept me the way I am, accept my profession, because this profession is not going anywhere. We are the fringe of society but we want to be accepted in society, because society will not be able to function without prostitution'. That belief in herself and that fight for dignity is what fascinated me.”
The filmmaker added that he was impressed by Alia's range.
"Alia comes from a very high society and leads an urban lifestyle. For her to step into this other world and transform herself completely, I was stunned. We started working on her voice level to bring the note down, because she speaks slightly on a higher note, and the power in the eyes to find the attitude in speaking and talking. And I realized that she has so much in her that she picked up everything so fast. And very soon she became Gangubai".Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Filmmaker
Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit theatres on 25 February.
