Faith In Bappa Remains: Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Ganpati At Home

Recently it was reported that Sanjay Dutt had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a few preliminary tests. He was diagnosed with lung cancer recently. This is first social media post after being disagnosed.

His wife, Maanyata Dutt had recently clarified they will soon be deciding on the future course of his treatment. She said that Dutt will be completing preliminary treatment in Mumbai with subsequent plans to shift him to a different hospital on hold. “We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases”.