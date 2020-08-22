Faith In Bappa Remains: Sanjay Dutt Celebrates Ganpati At Home
Sanjay Dutt shared a photo on social media.
On Saturday, Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and his wife Maanayata celebrating Ganpati at home.
He shared the photo on social media with the caption, "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya"
Take a look:
Recently it was reported that Sanjay Dutt had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for a few preliminary tests. He was diagnosed with lung cancer recently. This is first social media post after being disagnosed.
His wife, Maanyata Dutt had recently clarified they will soon be deciding on the future course of his treatment. She said that Dutt will be completing preliminary treatment in Mumbai with subsequent plans to shift him to a different hospital on hold. “We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases”.
