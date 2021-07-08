Sambhavna Seth, Husband Apologise to Adivasi Community Amidst Backlash

Sambhavna interjected to add that they didn't 'intend' to mock anyone or any community.

He added, "Our videos are not scripted so sometimes we say the wrong thing. We both want to apologise to our followers who may or may not be from the Adivasi community; and the entire community."

The caption said, "Apologising to the whole Adivasi community with @imavinashdwivedi. We are also hurt because you are hurt."

Several users on social media accused the couple of being elitist and demeaning an Adivasi language for humour. The Adivasi Post posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "This YouTube video is a glimpse of why our people have identity crisis and face social isolation in a mainstream society."