'Was Forced To Go Public About Myositis Diagnosis', Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor Samantha Ruth Pabhu opened up about being ‘forced to go public’ about her autoimmune condition. Ahead of her film Yashoda’s release in 2022, the actor had revealed that she had been diagnosed with myositis.

Speaking to India Today, the actor also talked about how her ‘fear of failure’ drove her for the longest time, “14 years feels like a very long time. Sometimes, when you do things you love, 14 years fly by. I don't remember that girl - she was a scared little puppy ready to please everyone. I operated from a place of fear for a long time. My resources were limited. My fear of failure drove me for the longest time. I don't even know if I had operated from the place of love and I would be able to achieve what I did now. It changed only recently. When I got sick, I realised that the fear was motivating me, but also destroying me.”