COVID-19: Salman Works On Radhe’s Post-Production From Home

The coronavirus pandemic has compelled a number of filmmakers to suspend shoots and defer release of their films. Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has met with a similar fate. However, there is no stopping Salman. According to a report in mid-day, the actor has started work on the post-production of the film at his farmhouse in Panvel, Mumbai.

A source from the team told the publication that Salman has to shoot a song sequence with actor Disha Patani. The Prabhudeva-directorial is slated for an Eid 2020 release and work on the post-production has begun so that the film can be released as scheduled.