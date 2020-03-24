COVID-19: Salman Works On Radhe’s Post-Production From Home
The coronavirus pandemic has compelled a number of filmmakers to suspend shoots and defer release of their films. Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has met with a similar fate. However, there is no stopping Salman. According to a report in mid-day, the actor has started work on the post-production of the film at his farmhouse in Panvel, Mumbai.
A source from the team told the publication that Salman has to shoot a song sequence with actor Disha Patani. The Prabhudeva-directorial is slated for an Eid 2020 release and work on the post-production has begun so that the film can be released as scheduled.
The source also shared that a small post-production team was taken to Salman’s Panvel farmhouse, where work is underway. Prabhudeva, who is currently in Chennai, is in contact with Salman. The editing is being carried out under their supervision.
The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.
Salman had earlier tweeted the motion poster for the upcoming film.
(With inputs from: Mid-day)
