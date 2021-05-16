Salman Khan Warns Against Piracy of ‘Radhe’, Gets Trolled

“You will get into a lot of trouble with cyber cell,” declared Salman Khan in a message posted on his social media on Saturday night. The actor was warning people against watching his latest release Radhe on pirated sites. “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime,” began Salman’s post.