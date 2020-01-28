Salman Snatches Phone from Fan Clicking a Photo at Goa Airport
Salman Khan has once again been accused of misbehaving with a fan. In a clip posted by a Twitter users, Salman can be seen angrily snatching a cellphone from a young man who was trying to take a photo with him at Goa airport. The man is then nudged aside by bodyguards as Salman walks away.
“Just saw Salman Khan at Goa International Aiport snatching a mobile phone from a fan while clicking a picture, such people do not deserve to be called stars.
Your reaction?” wrote the person who took the video.
This is far from the first time that Salman has let his temper get the better of him. In June last year, a video surfaced showing the actor slapping his bodyguard, who manhandled a child during the premiere of Bharat. In the video, as Salman makes his way out of the venue, a horde of fans begin to surround him and his body guards immediately come to rescue. Just then, he halts, steps back and slaps one of the guards circling him.
In September, Mumbai’s Andheri court magistrate ordered the police to conduct an inquiry into a case of Salman’s misbehaviour with TV journalist Ashok Pandey. A few months he claimed he was assaulted by Salman and his bodyguards when he was taking pictures of the star. Ashok had moved the court to have a First Information Report (FIR) filed against Salman and his team. He also alleged that the police refused to register the FIR until the court intervened.
In his plea, Ashok said that on 24 April last year, he saw Salman Khan cycling on the road with two of his aides escorting him. Ashok sought permission from the two aides to film Salman and they agreed. However, when he started filming, the two aides jumped into Ashok’s car and began assaulting him. Salman also joined in, assaulted Pandey, snatched his mobile and tried to destroy it and delete data.
