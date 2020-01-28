Salman Snatches Phone from Fan Clicking a Photo at Goa Airport

This is far from the first time that Salman has let his temper get the better of him. In June last year, a video surfaced showing the actor slapping his bodyguard, who manhandled a child during the premiere of Bharat. In the video, as Salman makes his way out of the venue, a horde of fans begin to surround him and his body guards immediately come to rescue. Just then, he halts, steps back and slaps one of the guards circling him.

In September, Mumbai’s Andheri court magistrate ordered the police to conduct an inquiry into a case of Salman’s misbehaviour with TV journalist Ashok Pandey. A few months he claimed he was assaulted by Salman and his bodyguards when he was taking pictures of the star. Ashok had moved the court to have a First Information Report (FIR) filed against Salman and his team. He also alleged that the police refused to register the FIR until the court intervened.