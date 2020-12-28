Blessed to Have You: Salman's Niece Ayat Celebrates First B'day
She was born on 27 December, Salman Khan's 54th birthday.
Salman Khan's brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma took to Instagram to mark his daughter Ayat's first birthday. "Happy Birthday my Ayat... it’s been 1 year since you’ve come into our lives. You’ve brought so much of love and happiness into our lives. From the unconditional, "Papa" love to the judgemental looks, you have really helped me evolve into a better person and a more responsible father," he wrote alongside a picture of himself holding her in his arms.
"I'm blessed to have you in my life. It's true, one day you'll outgrow my arms but you'll never outgrow my heart," he added.
Ayat is Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's second child. She was born on 27 December 2019 on Salman's 54th birthday. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aayush revealed that the timing of her birth was intentional. "The due date was last week of December or the first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (Salman Khan) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday," he said.
Aayush Sharma is set to co-star opposite Salman Khan in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming gangster film Antim. Salman reportedly plays a Sikh cop in the film, and Aayush a young villager turned notorious gangster. The film is expected to release in 2021.
