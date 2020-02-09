Sidharth Lashes out at Shehnaaz in ‘Bigg Boss 13’

Later, Shehnaaz went to sort things out with Sidharth, but the latter said he didn’t want her in his life. He said he has no interest in her and vented out his anger on Shehnaaz.

However, as Bigg Boss 13 approaches its finale next Sunday, the contestants had to give away parting gifts to their friends. Sidharth Shukla surprised everyone with his choice of gift for Shehnaaz. The Balika Vadhu actor gave her his grey shorts to remind her of him.

Shehnaaz accepted the gift and also said that if she is not evicted this weekend, she will sleep in them. Shehnaaz gave Sidharth her lipstick so that it can remind him of her.

Viewers had a blast at Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s choice of gifts. A fan wrote, “It was funny to see #ShehnaazGill say “I will wear & sleep if I don’t go today” she is adorable.” Another user wrote, “Hahahahah this is #SidharthShukla for u. Turning ordinary into extraordinary.”