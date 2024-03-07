Salman-Katrina 'Weren't Comfortable' Working in 'Ek Tha Tiger', Says Kabir Khan

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were once the talk of the town because of their relationship. Although the former couple never officially confirmed that they were in a relationship, the news of their breakup made headlines.
Recently, in the promo for Mukesh Chhabra's upcoming talk show The Bombay Dreams, Ek Tha Tiger filmmaker Kabir Khan revealed that Salman and Katrina 'weren't that comfortable' working together in the spy-drama.
Kabir revealed that, before approaching Salman, he had already signed Katrina for the film. Salman was approached for the titular character, Tiger, aka Avinash Singh, some time later.
"Katrina had already been signed. She was Zoya. And then we went to Salman. This was the stage where they had broken up, and they weren't that comfortable," the filmmaker said in the promo.
According to reports, Salman and Katrina parted ways in 2010. In an old interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Katrina revealed that the actor was her 'first serious relationship.'
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina and Salman were last seen together in Tiger 3. The third installment of the franchise was directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.
