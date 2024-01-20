'Hunting Season Has Started': Prabhas’ Salaar Gets OTT Release

Netflix India had announced on Instagram that Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire will release on the streaming service on 20 January. Netflix India’s caption read, “Khansaar's Salaar, Varadharaja Mannar's Salaar is here and you already know the war machine is UNSTOPPABLE! #Salaar is coming to Netflix on 20 January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.”
The Hindi version doesn’t have a release date yet.
After its release, Netflix also shared the film’s trailer with the caption, “The hunting season has started. He’s coming.”
Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, hit theatres on 22 December. The film, set in the fictional city of Khansaar, follows the story of two young friends Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha (Prithviraj) who are separated as kids but unite later when the latter’s life is in danger.
The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy. Salaar Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.
