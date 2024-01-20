'Hunting Season Has Started': Prabhas’ Salaar Gets OTT Release

Netflix India had announced on Instagram that Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire will release on the streaming service on 20 January. Netflix India’s caption read, “Khansaar's Salaar, Varadharaja Mannar's Salaar is here and you already know the war machine is UNSTOPPABLE! #Salaar is coming to Netflix on 20 January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.”

The Hindi version doesn’t have a release date yet.