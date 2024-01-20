ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Hunting Season Has Started': Prabhas’ Salaar Gets OTT Release

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire' hit theatres on 22 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Netflix India had announced on Instagram that Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire will release on the streaming service on 20 January. Netflix India’s caption read, “Khansaar's Salaar, Varadharaja Mannar's Salaar is here and you already know the war machine is UNSTOPPABLE! #Salaar is coming to Netflix on 20 January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.”

The Hindi version doesn’t have a release date yet. 

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire' hit theatres on 22 December.

After its release, Netflix also shared the film’s trailer with the caption, “The hunting season has started. He’s coming.”

Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, hit theatres on 22 December. The film, set in the fictional city of Khansaar, follows the story of two young friends Deva (Prabhas) and Varadha (Prithviraj) who are separated as kids but unite later when the latter’s life is in danger. 

The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy. Salaar Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. 

Also Read

'Salaar Part 1' Box Office: Prabhas Film Crosses Rs 700 Crore Worldwide

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: