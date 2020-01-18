Saif Prefers His ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Trailer Over the One Starring Sara

The trailer of the second installment of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan released on 17 January, and was received with mixed reactions. The first Love Aaj Kal released in 2009, and starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in leading roles.

In an interview with Indian Express, Saif recently revealed that he liked the trailer of his film more than the Kartik-Sara one. “I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. Yes, I saw the trailer and I obviously wish them all the very best, and wish Sara the best in everything she does. She’s my daughter.”