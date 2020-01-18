Saif Prefers His ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Trailer Over the One Starring Sara
The trailer of the second installment of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan released on 17 January, and was received with mixed reactions. The first Love Aaj Kal released in 2009, and starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in leading roles.
In an interview with Indian Express, Saif recently revealed that he liked the trailer of his film more than the Kartik-Sara one. “I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. Yes, I saw the trailer and I obviously wish them all the very best, and wish Sara the best in everything she does. She’s my daughter.”
Just like the first installment of the film, this one too shows two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma.
On Thursday, 16 January, Kartik took to Instagram to share the first poster of Love Aaj Kal. In the poster, Sara is lying on top of Kartik. While the latter’s eyes are closed, Sara has a gloomy expression. The poster announces the release date of the film: 14 February.
In the poster, the text ‘Love Aaj Kal’ has the years “2020” and “1990” written on either side of it. While “2020” comes with a hashtag symbol, “1990” has the postal symbol next to it; possibly hinting at how love has changed over the years.
