Many Things Giving Us Cause for Concern: Saif on CAA Protests
Reacting to the ongoing nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he is concerned about the current situation in the country. He added that he trying to understand the situation better and will make up his mind after he is better informed.
“There are many things that give us a cause for concern, watching and wondering how where it will all end up,” he told PTI in an interview.
“I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest. So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more. There is so much being written in the press, there are so many things that give us concern about what we are reading,” he said.
In many ways, India has to define herself, Saif said.
Several Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Zeeshan Ayyub, Anurag Kashyap, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Swara Bhasker have voiced their disappointment over the amended Citizenship Act. Others, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, have been criticised for not speaking out, especially against the police violence that protestors have faced. Commenting A-listers who have been called out for their silence, the Sacred Games actor said, “It is everybody's right to protest peacefully and everybody's right not to.”
