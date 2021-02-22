Kareena and the Baby Are Healthy, Says Saif Ali Khan
Saif & Kareena welcomed their second child on Sunday, 21 February.
Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second child on 21 February 2021 after announcing the pregnancy in August last year in a joint statement, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”
Now, Saif Ali Khan has confirmed that Kareena and the baby are healthy. "We've been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy," Said said in a statement, also thanking everyone for their love and support.
Talking to Bombay Times, grandfather Randhir Kapoor had earlier said that Kareena had told him that she and the baby are healthy. He also commented that he was "over the moon" becoming a grandfather again.
Karisma and Babita Kapoor were clicked outside the hospital as they went to visit Kareena and her son.
Saif and Kareena first became parents in 2016 after the birth of their son Taimur, who has since become a social media sensation.
