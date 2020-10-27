Said Stupidest Thing After Priyanka Won Miss World: Madhu Chopra

The video opens with the moment when Priyanka was announced Miss World among the three finalists. Twenty years later, The Sky is Pink actor and her mother are seen reminiscing the big day. Priyanka asks her mom if she remembers the moment, and Madhu replies, “First runner-up was announced and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs and the entire hall erupted. All the Indians just stood up.”

Siddharth also spoke about what he felt back then. "I remember at the Millennium Dome being on stage. I was only 11-12 years at the time. But I had mixed feelings. I was happy that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her.”

Speaking about how she reacted Madhu Chopra said, "I had tears streaming down my eyes. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing -- Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World I said, 'Babe, now what will happen to your studies'?"