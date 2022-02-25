'Situation in Ukraine is Terrifying': Priyanka Urges People to Assist Ukrainians
'Absolutely nothing is uglier than war,' Tillotama Shome wrote about the Russia-Ukraine war.
Priyanka Chopra called the Ukraine crisis a ‘terrifying’ situation and directed people to the Unicef's relief fund for the Ukranians. Priyanka shared a video about the Russia-Ukraine conflict by Now This which shows how people in Ukraine have turned subway stations into underground bunkers to stay safe from the bombardment.
Priyanka, who was appointed as the Global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador in 2016, wrote, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future.”
“It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine,” Priyanka added.
Bipasha Basu commented, “Heartbreaking,” under the post. Priyanka also shared Unicef's post and a video about Ukrainian infants in the NICU being shifted to a bomb shelter, on her Instagram stories.
Richa Chadha tweeted, “Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’. If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again.”
Tillotama Shome wrote that ‘nothing is uglier than war’, and tweeted, “I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the midst of covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war. Mothers don't give life for war.”
