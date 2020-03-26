Ruslaan Mumtaz and Wife Nirali Mehta Welcome a Baby Boy
Television actors Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta of Balika Vadhu fame became first-time parents and welcomed a baby boy on 26 March.
Ruslaan shared a picture with Nirali and the new born baby, and alongside a note referring to the spread of the novel Coronavirus as a “rough patch”. He said that babies born in these times come for a reason and are beacons of hope.
“I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children,” he wrote.
The Ruslaan’s post reads: “26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day.”
“I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I’m hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children.”Ruslaan Mumtaz on Instagram
