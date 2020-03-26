Ruslaan Mumtaz and Wife Nirali Mehta Welcome a Baby Boy

Television actors Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta of Balika Vadhu fame became first-time parents and welcomed a baby boy on 26 March.

Ruslaan shared a picture with Nirali and the new born baby, and alongside a note referring to the spread of the novel Coronavirus as a “rough patch”. He said that babies born in these times come for a reason and are beacons of hope.

“I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children,” he wrote.