RRR: First Look of Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju Unveiled
SS Rajamouli unveiled Ram Charan's first look on social media.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to social media on Friday, 26 March, to unveil the first look of actor Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for his upcoming film RRR.
In the picture, Ram can be seen donning a dhoti and has a bow and arrow pointing at a fiery red sky. "The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all... #RRR #RRRMovie," the filmmaker wrote.
The period drama also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and NTR Jr, and centres around the life of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.
Rajamouli had also unveiled Alia's look as Sita on social media some time back, which garnered applause.
The film is slated to have a worldwide release on October 13, on Dussehra, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.
