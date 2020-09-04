Throwback to When Rishi Kapoor Spoke About His Acting Skills
Throwback to when Rishi Kapoor talked about his acting and why he felt the need to take a break.
Rishi Kapoor was born on 4 September, 1952. Bribed with chocolate, he made his screen debut at the age of three in Shree 420. His first role was as a young Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker, which earned him the National Award for Best Child Artist. Years later, Rishi Kapoor had recalled how he started to practice his autograph even before he went and shot for the film.
He landed his first lead role in Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, and bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. In his own words, this made him a "brat".
Kapoor then went on to be a part of super hits like Karz, Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni and Damini. For decades he ruled as Bollywood's evergreen romantic hero and then started his second-innings with supporting roles. He stood tall with films such as Agneepath, Mulk, 102 Not Out and Kapoor & Sons.
Cut to his personal life. Rishi Kapoor fell in love with Neetu Singh on the sets of Zehreela Insaan and they were married for close to forty years. Riddhima and Ranbir came into their lives. Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and breathed his last on 30 April, 2020.
On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, here's revisiting the times the veteran actor spoke about acting and why he decided to take a break.
