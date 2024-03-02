Watch: Janhvi Kapoor & Rihanna Dance to ‘Zingaat’ at Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Bash

At the star-studded affair that is the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash, actor Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna grooved together to the song ‘Zingaat’. If you’re wondering how they fared, the video shared by the actor is proof that they aced it!

Kapoor captioned the post, “This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye.” The fans obviously loved the video with one commenting, “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC”