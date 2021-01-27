We Need To Tell Stories That Uplift Society: Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh talks about what he learnt while playing a Kargil War hero in ‘Jeet Ki Zid’.
Actor Amit Sadh plays a real-life hero, Major Deependra Singh, in the series Jeet Ki Zid, which is currently streaming on Zee5.
Jeet ki Zid follows Major Deep Singh, who was left paralysed during the Kargil War. However, his relentless attitude helped him bounce back.
Talking about what he learnt playing the character Sadh tells The Quint that the first thing he realised while working on the series is that our awareness regarding differently-abled people is negligible.
"A small thing, like understanding the difference between being disabled and being differently abled. How, going to Juhu beach for so many years in Mumbai, I never thought as to whether there is a ramp for people who wouldn't be able to climb the steps and would want to come to Juhu beach to see the sunset and sunrise?"Amit Sadh, Actor
Of late, a lot of questions have been raised on the kind of content that is being aired on OTT platforms. A recent example is the web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Talking about the issue Amit Sadh says,
"When I am telling a story I try picking one which I am very convinced about. I’ll never want to hurt anyone’s conviction or beliefs".Amit Sadh, Actor
