Ranbir, Alia, Neetu Groove to ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ For Riddhima’s B’day

Riddhima's friends and family made a special birthday video for her.

On 15 September, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older. Riddhima shared a collage of photos featuring close friends and family like brother Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and more.

In the caption, she wrote, "Family" followed by a heart emoji.

That isn't all. Turns out, Riddhima's friends and family had also prepared a little dance for Riddhima. In a video shared by Riddhima's husband on his Instagram page, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt can be seen dancing to 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from Qurbani. In the full video, other family members like Riddhima's cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain with Anisa Malhotra can also be seen dancing. The video also features Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni.

While sharing the video, Bharat wrote, "Aap #jaisa #koi #birthday #surprise #FabAtForty"

Take a look:

Earlier, Riddhima had shared a selfie on her Instagram page. The caption read, "Welcoming the 40s - New beginnings new ideas new energy! Bring it on."

Take a look:

Bharat Sahni had earlier also shared a throwback photo with the caption, "Countdown to 40! #FabAtForty @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial"

