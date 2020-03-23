Stupidity: Richa, Hina Khan Criticise People Breaking Janta Curfew
As per PM Narendra Modi’s request, people across the country clapped and cheered for health workers from their windows and balconies on 22 March amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, some celebrities were quick to slam those who gathered on the streets to celebrate, turning a deaf ear to Janta Curfew.
Richa Chadha reacted to a video posted by a Twitter user from Mumbai and wrote, “Stupid level max. This is the opposite of a #jantacurfew.”
Hina Khan tweeted that gathering in large numbers increases the chance of spreading the infection. “A Curfew by definition means for us to not gather around on the streets. Pledging your support and appreciation for the frontline aid workers is not the same as increasing the possibility of contracting this disease which has covered the world”, she wrote.
Soni Razdan wrote a sarcastic tweet, saying “coronavirus had a party” in some places. “So in some places or rather many places Corona had a tough time surviving today. It found no hosts to hop into. Whereas in others .... it had a goddam party !!!”, she wrote.
Stand-up comedian Vir Das, on the other hand, wrote that “stupidity is our virus”.
Check out some other tweets:
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)