Imaginary Address: Richa Chadha Talks About the Reality of Bollywood
Richa Chadha wrote that people in Bollywood 'trick' freshers in the industry.
Actor Richa Chadha took to social media to call out Bollywood people who try to ‘trick’ freshers, and called ‘Bollywood’ an ‘imaginary address’. Recalling her own days as a fresher, she wrote that she used to believe people because she was ‘naïve’.
“‘Bollywood’, an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something that’s detrimental to you/your health/your career, they’ll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you’ll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive,” Richa wrote.
She added, “Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dissing any self made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of ‘freedom of expression’.”
She further warned, “Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee.”
Richa Chadha made her debut in a minor role in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in 2008. She made her debut as a lead in Masaan. She went on to act in films like Sarbjit, Fukrey, and Main Aur Charles.
In 2017, she starred in the Amazon Prime series Inside Edge. She is set to star in the Voot show Candy, and has the third season of Inside Edge and the third Fukrey film lined up.
