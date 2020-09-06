Rhea Chakraborty Served Summons by NCB at Her Home in Mumbai
Rhea is expected to meet the NCB team later in the day for further investigation.
On Sunday, 6 September morning a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team served summons to actor Rhea Chakraborty at her home in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI. The NCB team that is currently investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has said that they want to question Rhea in order to take the probe forward.
The NCB team is led by joint director Sameer Wankhede reached Rhea's house in Santa Cruz (west).
A senior official told PTI that Rhea can either “come on her own or she can come with the team.” The team is expecting her to appear later in the day.
The NCB wants to speak to Rhea, along with her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, and his house help Dipesh Sawant. The agency wants to understand and assess their individual roles in the alleged drug racket.
Showik and Miranda were arrested on 4 September. Sawant was arrested by the NCB on 5 September.
Following Showik's arrest, Rhea and Showik's father Indrajit Chakraborty issued a statement saying, “Congratulations, India. You’ve arrested my son, I'm sure my daughter is next on the line. You’ve effectively demolished a middle class family. Ofcourse, for the sake of Justice everything is justified. Jai Hind”
(With inputs from PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.