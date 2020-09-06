Rhea Chakraborty Served Summons by NCB at Her Home in Mumbai

On Sunday, 6 September morning a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team served summons to actor Rhea Chakraborty at her home in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI. The NCB team that is currently investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has said that they want to question Rhea in order to take the probe forward.

The NCB team is led by joint director Sameer Wankhede reached Rhea's house in Santa Cruz (west).