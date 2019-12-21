Oscar Winner Pookutty Hails Pic of Bhim Army Chief at Jama Masjid

Academy Award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty, who brought home the Oscar in 2009 for his work in Slumdog Millionaire, has tweeted a picture of the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at Delhi’s Jama Masjid with an emotionally charged message. Pookutty says,“A Dalit Hindu leader emerging out of the largest mosque in India holding not a Holi Quaran nor a Holi Bhagawadgeta but Indian Constitution is the most promising image of a changing India... I love my country and it’s diversity, Jai Hind!”

Azad was at the Jama Masjid on Friday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NCR. Resul Pookutty is among the few technicians and celebrities from the film industry who has been vocal on social media about criticising the police action against students who were protesting against the CAA and NRC in Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.