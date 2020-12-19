I Am Back: Remo D'Souza Returns Home from Hospital

Remo D'Souza was admitted to the intensive care unit at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on 11 December. Doctors said in a statement to the media that he was stable and was being kept under observation. His wife Lizelle D'Souza told The Indian Express that he had a blockage and had to undergo an angiography. She later shared a video of him sitting in a chair in the hospital and tapping his feet along to some music and thanked fans for their prayers for his speedy recovery.