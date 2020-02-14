Remembering Wendell Rodricks, Our Rainbow Warrior

What can I write about a dear friend who left us so suddenly, a friend with whom I interacted over email just a week ago… to hear about his passing away was so shocking, and so so painful because he was such a gem of a person who left us too soon.

My association with Wendell began in 2012 when we approached him to be the judge for the poster contest we were launching at KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival. He readily agreed, and to our great surprise even offered to sponsor a cash award for the same. That was the kind of generosity he exuded – he never thought a minute before offering anything, same as his decision to offer his own home to make it into a museum.