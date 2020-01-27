Ranveer Singh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Kapoor Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to pay a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on 26 January when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also with him.
Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Kobe in action during a basketball match.
Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to write, “Life is fickle, it all eventually feels kind of pointless. RIP. #kobebryant #blackmamba #24.”
Sharing a photo of her with the sportsman, Lara Dutta Bhupathi wrote that Bryant was ‘warm, funny and inclusive.’
Tamil actor Sidharth wrote on Twitter, “#kobebryant What a horrible tragedy. Transcendental sports legend. Gone too soon. Heartbreaking day.”
Priyanka Chopra penned a long note for him. She took to Instagram to write that her first introduction to Kobe Bryant was when she was 13 and living in New York City.
Anushka Sharma, Priety Zinta, Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan also took to Instagram to pen messages for him.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )