Ranveer Singh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Kapoor Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to pay a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died on 26 January when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also with him.

Ranveer Singh shared a photo of Kobe in action during a basketball match.