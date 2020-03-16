Keep Being You: Ranbir’s Sister, Katrina Wish Alia on Her Birthday

Sharing a few of Alia’s childhood pics she wrote, “ Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama.”

Neetu Kapoor commented on the post with “Awww adorable. happy birthday.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima shared a post on social media to wish Alia. In the video, the whole Kapoor family, including Ranbir, are seen celebrating together.