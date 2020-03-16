Keep Being You: Ranbir’s Sister, Katrina Wish Alia on Her Birthday
As Alia Bhatt turned a year older on Sunday, 15 March, wishes poured in for her from her friends and family.
Alia’s mother Soni Razdan took to Instagram to post a long note.
Sharing a few of Alia’s childhood pics she wrote, “ Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama.”
Neetu Kapoor commented on the post with “Awww adorable. happy birthday.”
Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima shared a post on social media to wish Alia. In the video, the whole Kapoor family, including Ranbir, are seen celebrating together.
Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Alia working out in the gym. “Just keep being you,” Katrina wrote.
Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan also wished the actor.
Alia’s sister Shaheen and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also had sweet messages for the birthday girl.
