‘By the Time We Reached ‘Tamasha’ Deepika Padukone Was a Veteran’: Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor also talked about how Deepika Padukone owned a scene in the song 'Agar Tum Sath Ho'.
Ranbir Kapoor, in a recent interview, talked about how Deepika Padukone ‘surprised’ him by her growth as an actor and he believes that she was a ‘veteran’ by the time they started working together on Tamasha. Talking to Brut India about a scene in the song ‘Agar Tum Sath Ho’ from the film, Ranbir said, “(It) was championed by Deepika’s performance.”
The actor added, “There are certain scenes that tilt towards an actor’s character, and the scene really had my character arch because he was churning, he was going through something."
"But I think the way Deepika performed it, what Deepika brought to the table, she made it come alive because you really felt pain. And because of that it was such a reactive scene. What I was doing, she was reacting, what she was doing, I was reacting.”Ranbir Kapoor to Brut India
Ranbir further said that he and Deepika have ‘always had such a good time working,’ I’ve always had such a good time working with Deepika because we started off together. She’s grown so much as an actor, we did our second film together, called Bachna Ae Haseeno. And I worked with her again on Yeh Jawani hai Deewani.”
“I don’t think I have ever been so surprised by an actor’s growth. Because I know Deepika so closely, I was so impressed. By the time we reached Tamasha, she was a veteran, you know, and she was surprising me with each shot, and everything she was doing,” the actor said.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film releases on 22 July. He also stars in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite actor Alia Bhatt, who he married in April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.