‘By the Time We Reached ‘Tamasha’ Deepika Padukone Was a Veteran’: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir further said that he and Deepika have ‘always had such a good time working,’ I’ve always had such a good time working with Deepika because we started off together. She’s grown so much as an actor, we did our second film together, called Bachna Ae Haseeno. And I worked with her again on Yeh Jawani hai Deewani.”

“I don’t think I have ever been so surprised by an actor’s growth. Because I know Deepika so closely, I was so impressed. By the time we reached Tamasha, she was a veteran, you know, and she was surprising me with each shot, and everything she was doing,” the actor said.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film releases on 22 July. He also stars in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite actor Alia Bhatt, who he married in April.