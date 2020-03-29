Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Step Out for a Walk, Video Goes Viral
Keeping up with workouts and fitness is routine is integral for some celebrities. Amidst the lockdown across the country, film stars are trying to make the most of the time and finding ways to stay fit. In a video that’s going viral on Instagram, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen walking their pooch and returning from their workout session.
Alia also took to Instagram to show off her photography skills where she snapped her cat and Ranbir’s pooches. She posted a series of photos of Ranbir Kapoor's dogs, as well as her pet cat Edward on Instagram. The Brahmastra star seems to be her using quarantine time to show off her photography skills.
Owing to the coronavirus scare, several people also started abandoning their pets. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to raise awareness that pets don't spread COVID-19. She and her sister Shaheen urged people not to abandon their pets.
