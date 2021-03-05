Rakul Preet Case: HC Asks for Report on Action Against Channels
Rakul Preet had moved HC against TV channels for wrongfully linking her to SSR case.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday (4 March) asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to file a status report on the action taken against various TV channels which are not members of the News Broadcasting Standards Association (NBSA) for alleged violation of the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act in their news coverage connecting Rakul Preet Singh with the alleged drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, as per a report by PTI.
Justice Pratibha M Singh took into account the reports filed by NBSA and the ministry on the action already taken.
As per the PTI report, the ministry has said that necessary action has been initiated against the channels and further advisory has been sent to all private channels to adhere to the guidelines under the Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act.
To that, the High Court said that if the petitioner has details of the channel links, it should be provided to the ministry for appropriate action and as for the content that has already been taken down by the channels, the ministry should obtain it from them.
The HC also asked the ministry to file another status report within six weeks after necessary was taken against the erring channels. The court listed the matter for hearing on 20 May, reported PTI.
Advocate Aman Hingorani, representing the actor, submitted in his report that the ministry ought to take action against non-NBSA members. He added that some links to the objectionable material, which was broadcast, have been taken down by some news channels.
Rakul Preet Singh had moved the Delhi High Court in September last year seeking action against these TV channels for wrongfully linking her to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.