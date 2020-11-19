Dream Come True: Rakul Preet Joins Amitabh & Ajay's 'Mayday'

Speaking about the project, Rakul Preet Singh said in a statement, "I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and am thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true.”

A thriller, Mayday will reportedly go on floors in December. This is the first time Ajay Devgn will direct Amitabh Bachchan.