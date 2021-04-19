Rakhi Sawant Thanks Salman & His Family For Saving Her Mom's Life

Rakhi shared a video wherein her mother is seen telling Salman, "Main Salman ji ko namaskar karti hun. Mere Jesus ko hum pray karte the ki ab humare paas paisa nahi hai toh hum kya karenge, kya main aise hi mar jaungi. Par Parmeshwar ne, Jesus ne, Salman Khan ko angel banake humare jeevan mein bheja. Aur mere liye aaj Salman Khan khade rahe hain mera operation kara rahe hain. Unki puri family mere liye khadi rahi hai. Main parmeshwar ko dhanyawaad karti hun, aapko dhanyawaad karti hun (I thank Salman Khan from the bottom of my heart. I used to pray to Jesus and would often wonder whether I would die from not being able to afford treatment. But God gave me an angel in the form of Salman Khan. It is because of him and his family that I could get the operation done".

Rakhi also thanked Salman for saving her mother's life. "You put us in touch with the best doctor. I pray that every family has sons like you and Sohail", she said in Hindi.