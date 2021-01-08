Rahul Vaidya's Mom Confirms His Wedding With Disha on the Cards
Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha on Bigg Boss 14 in November last year.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya's mother Geeta Vaidya has confirmed that his wedding with Disha Parmar is on the cards, as per a report by India Forums. Speaking to the publication Geeta Vaidya said,
"Yes, Disha has come home a few times, and I also spoke to her parents. We have had a few discussions about marriage as well. Once Rahul is back, we will confirm the necessary (details), the date, and other things”.
In November last year, Rahul proposed to Disha on the show on her birthday. He had said that he realised her importance in his life and how much he missed her after coming on Bigg Boss 14. He requested her to convey her response to the makers of the show, but Disha is yet to respond.
