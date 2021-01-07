Rahul Roy Returns Home from Hospital After Stroke
He was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in November.
Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke in November, has been discharged from hospital. "I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it's still a long journey for full recovery," he wrote in an Instagram post.
He thanked his family, friends and fans for their support. "Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister my best friend Priyanka, my brother in law Romeer along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar, Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwani Kumar, Azhar, Shruti Dwivedi, Suchitra Pillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all," he added.
Rahul Roy was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a stroke while shooting for Nitin Kumar Gupta's LAC-Live the Battle in Kargil. In December he was shifted to Wockhardt Hospital where he underwent physical and speech therapy.
On 7 December, Rahul posted a video and some photos from hospital. In the video, he is seen with his sister Pia Grace Roy and a friend, who thanked all his fans for wishing Rahul a speedy recovery. “I am recovering And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy,” the actor wrote.
