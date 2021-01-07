Rahul Roy Returns Home from Hospital After Stroke

Actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke in November, has been discharged from hospital. "I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it's still a long journey for full recovery," he wrote in an Instagram post.

He thanked his family, friends and fans for their support. "Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister my best friend Priyanka, my brother in law Romeer along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar, Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwani Kumar, Azhar, Shruti Dwivedi, Suchitra Pillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all," he added.