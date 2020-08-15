Rahman, Dhanush Pray for Balasubrahmanyam's Speedy Recovery

Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 some time back, suffered a setback in his health on 14 August. According to a statement from MGM Healthcare where he is undergoing treatment for over a week, he is currently on life support.

Wishes are pouring in for his speedy recovery, with celebrities such as AR Rahman, Dhanush, Shekhar Kapur sending across prayers. "I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me .. #SPBalasubrahmanyam .. he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice!", Rahman tweeted.