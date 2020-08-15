Rahman, Dhanush Pray for Balasubrahmanyam's Speedy Recovery
The popular playback singer has been diagnosed with COVID-19 & is in ICU.
Popular playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 some time back, suffered a setback in his health on 14 August. According to a statement from MGM Healthcare where he is undergoing treatment for over a week, he is currently on life support.
Wishes are pouring in for his speedy recovery, with celebrities such as AR Rahman, Dhanush, Shekhar Kapur sending across prayers. "I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me .. #SPBalasubrahmanyam .. he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice!", Rahman tweeted.
Dhanush wrote on Twitter, "Please pray for SPB Sir!". He also shared legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja's emotional message on social media, wherein the latter addresses SPB as 'Balu'.
Here's what other celebs have said:
On Friday, SPB's son had released a statement saying that his father is stable. ""Dear Media friends and Film fraternity members, thanks a lot for all your concern and enquiries about my father's health. He is in ICU under ventilation. His condition is stable. Don't believe rumours. We will keep you updated about his progress regularly. Thanks again", SP Charan had written.
