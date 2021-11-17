Dance Deewane Contestant's Dad Reacts to Host Raghav Juyal's 'Racist Remarks'
Dance Deewane host Raghav Juyal faced flak for the way he introduced contestant Gunjan Sinha, who hails from Assam.
Dance Deewane 3 contestant Gunjan Sinha’s father Randhir Sinha opened up about the controversy surrounding host Raghav Juyal who was seen mimicking a Chinese accent while introducing Gunjan.
Raghav, while speaking in gibberish, seemingly mocking Mandarin, also used words like ‘momo’ and ‘chowmein’, and several netizens criticised the same for being racist.
Randhir Sinha told a media outlet GPlus, “I can shed light because I was the part of the show. She learnt to speak Chinese by watching You Tube. When she was asked about her talent on the TV show, she said she could speak Chinese. They asked her to speak Chinese. That's why it's mentioned in the script.”
Randhir added, “Not because she is from Assam. People are wrongly reacting on social media. If there was anything along those line, I would have taken a stand, since we all are from Assam. Basically, it was scripted as she could speak Chinese.”
The clip of Juyal went viral on social media after one user shared it with the caption, “It's 2021, but the #racist Indians still practicing "Chinese" "momo" "ching chong" #racism as a comic element on their national television with their #bollywood celebs applauding it. The racist host @TheRaghav_Juyal introducing Gunjan Sinha from Assam in a show on @ColorsTV
Minister Kiren Rijiju & Assam's CM Himanta Sarma React
In response to the clip, India’s Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju wrote in Hindi, “This is reflective of the lack of proper upbringing of such people. This mentality harms our national integrity,” adding, “Entertainment is better minus insults & prejudices. Assam and North-East People are as much Indian as anyone is, in every aspect.”
Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed Juyal’s remarks and said that everyone ‘should condemn it unequivocally.’
CM Sarma tweeted, “It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally.”
‘Watch the Full Show’: Dancer and Host Raghav Juyal Issues Clarification
Dancer Raghav Juyal had shared a clarification video on Instagram after the clip went viral. He said that there is a ‘story’ behind the way he introduced Gunjan Sinha. He added that the clip should be judged after watching the entire show.
Juyal explained that the kids who come on the show are asked about their hobbies. Gunjan had replied that she can speak in Chinese. Juyal said, “Gunjan had said she can speak in Chinese. Everyone clapped and asked her to speak in Chinese. And she did, in gibberish obviously. That’s where this all started.”
Juyal added, “We would ask her to speak in ‘Chinese’ on every episode or ask her to speak in the language of another planet. That’s why I introduced her like that. I am very connected to the North East. My family stays in Sikkim and I have friends in Nagaland who I’ve grown up with.”
He further said that he tries to be ‘politically correct’ about things and often receives hate for the same. Juyal then said that he and Colors didn’t intend for this to happen.
