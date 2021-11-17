Dance Deewane Contestant's Dad Reacts to Host Raghav Juyal's 'Racist Remarks'

Randhir Sinha told a media outlet GPlus, “I can shed light because I was the part of the show. She learnt to speak Chinese by watching You Tube. When she was asked about her talent on the TV show, she said she could speak Chinese. They asked her to speak Chinese. That's why it's mentioned in the script.”

Randhir added, “Not because she is from Assam. People are wrongly reacting on social media. If there was anything along those line, I would have taken a stand, since we all are from Assam. Basically, it was scripted as she could speak Chinese.”