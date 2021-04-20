Property Case: Late Wajid Khan's Wife Moves HC Against Sajid
Wajid Khan passed away last year due to COVID complications.
Late music composer Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh has moved Bombay High Court seeking a permanent injunction against Khan's brother Sajid and his mother to prevent them from creating any third party rights on the properties he left behind, as per a report by PTI.
Kamalrukh's petition states that Wajid Khan had made his will in 2012 in which he named her and their children as the only beneficiaries of all his assets and properties.
The petition adds that the will be ratified by the high court.
In an order passed earlier this month, the Bombay HC issued notices to Sajid Khan and his mother and directed them to file their replies by 21 April.
Besides the will probate petition, Kamalrukh also filed an application seeking interim reliefs including an order of permanent injunction restraining Wajid's mother and brother from alienating her or claiming third-party rights in her late husband's properties.
Earlier, Kamalrukh had also alleged that both her late husband and his family had tried hard to convince her to convert to Islam post their marriage under the Special Marriages Act.
(With inputs from PTI)
