Priyanka Chopra to Host a Pre-Oscar Event on 23 March With Mindy Kaling

The guests scheduled to appear in the pre-Oscar event are Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi (Flee), Joseph Patel (Summer of Soul), Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye). According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana: A Yak within the Classroom), Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh (Writing With Fire) will also be present.

The event is sponsored by UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center, and the Juggernaut.

Oscars producer Will Packer had announced 10 new presenters for the Oscars 2022, on Monday. The new presenters include Stephanie Beatriz, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R, Elliot Page, Tony Hawk, and Kelly Slater.