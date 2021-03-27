Read Parineeti’s Hilarious Comment on Priyanka Chopra’s Insta Pic
Priyanka Chopra posts a throwback pic of her19-year-old self and Parineeti reacts.
On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram. “Shy? Never heard of her 🤣 at all of 19!! #TBT #BindisAndBikinis” was the message she posted along with the pic of her 19-year-old self in a bikini top.
While the post got a lot of likes and comments, one of the most hilarious reactions came from Parineeti Chopra. “How inappropriate is it to call one’s sister HOT? Asking for a friend,” commented the actor.
Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra are cousins and have worked together as the voices of Elsa and Anna in the Hindi dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen 2. Priyanka has also been sending her love to Parineeti via social media over the release of her film Saina. The film, which is a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal released in theatres on Friday 26 March.
