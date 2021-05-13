My Body Has Changed as I've Gotten Older: Priyanka Chopra

Talking about how she adapts to her changing body over the years, she said, "My body has changed as I've gotten older, just as everyone's body does, and I've had to adapt mentally as well with like, 'OK, this is what it looks like now, this is what I look like now, it's alright', and catering to my now body and not my 10- or 20-years-ago body."

Priyanka believes that it's crucial to find confidence in the things a person brings to the table outside of the way they look. "I always think about, how am I contributing? What is my purpose? Am I doing good with the tasks that I've been given for the day? I try to be myopic about feeling good about other things, even on days that I don't feel the best about my body, and I work toward whatever makes me happy at that time," she added.