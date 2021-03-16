Priyanka, Adarsh Ecstatic as 'The White Tiger' Gets Oscar Nod
Ramin Bahrani's film has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.
Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger has received an Oscar nomination under the 'Best Adapted Screenplay' category. Priyanka Chopra, who played Pinky in the film, and also served as the Executive Producer, took to her social media to express her joy.
"We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud", Priyanka wrote on Instagram.
Adarsh Gourav, who plays Balram Halwai, reacted to the news by writing, "Officially part of an Oscar nominated film! Ramin Bahrani! You are a legend! So proud of the entire team!! Congratulations everyone!". Gourav, whose performance has been appreciated far and wide, has secured a BAFTA nomination in the Lead Actor category.
Rajkummar Rao also shared his excitement by posting a screenshot of the nomination and a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from his shooting days.
The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book of the same name. The movie is contesting against the likes of Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Florian Zeller’s The Father. The movie has also been nominated under the same category for BAFTA 2021.
