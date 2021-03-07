Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to Open Indian Restaurant In New York

Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced that she is opening an Indian restaurant in New York. The actor said that she has poured her love for Indian food into her restaurant named Sona. She also said that she wants to bring to her customers the flavours that she grew up with.

The actor also posted photos of the her restaurant and the puja ceremony performed at the premises with husband Nick Jonas and the chef of Sona restaurant, Hari Nayak. The restaurant is scheduled to open to public later this month.

Here’s the message Priyanka posted on her Instagram about her new restaurant.