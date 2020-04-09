Priyanka Honours Four Women for Their Work During COVID-19 Crisis

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share stories of four women from different parts of the world, who are making a difference with their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka had earlier announced that, in partnership with BonV!V Spiked Seltzer, people could nominate the women they feel should be highlighted for their work, and she would share the stories of four women each week, and commemorate them. She also announced that the women will, in total, be rewarded $100,000 for their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.