Priyanka Honours Four Women for Their Work During COVID-19 Crisis
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share stories of four women from different parts of the world, who are making a difference with their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Priyanka had earlier announced that, in partnership with BonV!V Spiked Seltzer, people could nominate the women they feel should be highlighted for their work, and she would share the stories of four women each week, and commemorate them. She also announced that the women will, in total, be rewarded $100,000 for their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.
Sharing the stories of the four women, Priyanka wrote in her post on Instagram, “Emily, an APRN working in the ER everyday, helping those in need, while also choosing to live apart from her family to keep them safe. Jo, who works at a long-term care facility caring for patients and offering them companionship. Jaya, who has generously donated her time and money to help get N95 masks to those on the frontlines. Jenny, thank you for starting your #FeedingHeroes initiative to provide meals to healthcare workers on the front lines. We applaud you and commemorate you. Much love,” she wrote.
“Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines. Everyone, please meet…” she added.
Priyanka had taken to Instagram on 1 April and announced that she had partnered with BonV!V Spiked Seltzer, to donate $100,000 to women who are helping fight the coronavirus with their contribution. “Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn’t go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign,” she wrote in the post.
The caption also stated: “If you know a woman we should highlight, visit the link in my bio for next steps . We are all in this together.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)