PeeCee & Nick on Why They Didn’t Get Their Dogs to Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stunning entry at the 77th Golden Globes this year. For the occasion, Chopra hit the carpet in a floor-length, off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown. She teamed the pink dress with Bvlgari diamonds. Matching the diamonds were crystal embellishments on her sandals by Christian Loboutin. Nick, on the other hand, sported a black suit.

During one of the interviews, the couple was asked whether their pet dogs, Diana and Gino, travel with them. To which Nick replied, “We were thinking of getting them here (at the award ceremony) tonight, but they said no!”