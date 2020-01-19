Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Denounce Titles, Quit Royal Jobs
A few weeks ago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior royals and that they would be splitting their time between UK and Canada.
Now Queen Elizabeth II, following a meeting at Sandringham Estate announced that she was in full support of their decision. She released a statement saying, “Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”
Harry and Meghan will not longer use the titles of His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness. But they will however continue to be called Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In a statement released by the Buckingham Palace it was mentioned that this new arrangement will come to effect from Spring 2020. Harry will also be stepping down from his military appointments.
The Queen blessed the couple and said, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”
The couple had been through intense scrutiny by the media over the last two years and the Queen recognised that in her statement.
The Palace also announced that they will have to pay back the Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will continue to be their family home in the UK. According to reports, the estimated cost of the refurbishment was around 2.4 million pound sterlings. This statement has come after weeks of discussion between the Queen and Harry and Meghan.
