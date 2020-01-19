Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Denounce Titles, Quit Royal Jobs

The Queen blessed the couple and said, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

The couple had been through intense scrutiny by the media over the last two years and the Queen recognised that in her statement.

The Palace also announced that they will have to pay back the Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will continue to be their family home in the UK. According to reports, the estimated cost of the refurbishment was around 2.4 million pound sterlings. This statement has come after weeks of discussion between the Queen and Harry and Meghan.