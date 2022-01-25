Salman Khan Tried to Keep Me in Antim ‘Until the Last Minute’: Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya Jaiswal stars in the music video 'Main Chala’ with Salman Khan.
Pragya Jaiswal, who is part of the music video ‘Main Chala’ with Salman Khan, revealed that the song was supposed to be in Antim: The Final Truth. Jaiswal revealed that Salman Khan was ‘equally affected’ when she was cut from the film and that he tried to keep her in Antim till ‘the last minute’.
Jaiswal told RJ Siddharth Kannan, “Sir bilkul khush nahi the iss decision se. Unhone bohot try kiya aakhri minute tak ki main film mein rahoon (Sir wasn’t happy with the decision. He tried a lot, until the last minute, to keep me in the film).”
Jaiswal also revealed that even though she isn’t part of the film, she is ‘just happy’ that the song is out. She said, “Yeh song jo tha, movie shoot ke time mera sabse favourite part tha film ka. Mujhe idea tha ki film ho na ho, yeh gaana toh waise bhi alag se hi release hone wala hai (This song was my favourite part of the film when we were shooting. I knew that whether it’s in the film or not, the song will be released anyway).”
Pragya Jaiswal also said that she asked for permission to touch Salman Khan when she met him on sets for the first time, “See, I met Salman sir for the first time on the set on the first day of our song shoot. Naturally, I didn’t know what was allowed and how much was allowed."
"Whenever you meet someone for the first time, and that too India’s biggest star Salman Khan, you want to make sure that you are doing everything right. You don’t want to do anything, even by mistake, that will make him upset or angry,” Jaiswal said.
Antim: The Final Truth has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Salman, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana. The film released on 26 November 2021.
