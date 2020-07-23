He's a Team Player: Bhagyashree on Working With Prabhas
The two co-star in the upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam'.
Actor Bhagyashree, will soon be seen in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Bhagyashree has praised Prabhas and said she had different expectations from him after the success of Baahubali but found him to be a humble man.
“After watching Baahubali, I had a certain image about him. But he turned out to be a soft-spoken gentleman rather than a flamboyant personality. He’s a team player and likes to bond with everyone,” she said.
Apart from Radhe Shyam, Bhagyashree will also be seen with Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
The first look of Radhe Shyam was released recently. Pooja Hegde described Radhe Shyam as "Our beautiful film has a beautiful name... here's our much awaited first look." In the poster, the two feature with a dramatic backdrop of a red sky and ocean. The film will be released in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Directed by Telugu filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is expected to release next year. The film also stars names such as Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan.
