He's a Team Player: Bhagyashree on Working With Prabhas

Actor Bhagyashree, will soon be seen in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Bhagyashree has praised Prabhas and said she had different expectations from him after the success of Baahubali but found him to be a humble man.

“After watching Baahubali, I had a certain image about him. But he turned out to be a soft-spoken gentleman rather than a flamboyant personality. He’s a team player and likes to bond with everyone,” she said.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Bhagyashree will also be seen with Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.